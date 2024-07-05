American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: July update

Now that we’re in the month of July, are we at a tipping point regarding American Horror Story season 13 airing this year?

Honestly, it does feel like there is reason for pessimism over at happening at this point, even if it would be great to say otherwise. After all, in order for the series to return in either September or October, production would need to kick off around now … and we haven’t heard a peep. The franchise is not dead (FX renewed it through season 13 years ago), but there may not be a reason to push for more now, given that Delicate just wrapped up earlier this spring. Meanwhile, executive producer Ryan Murphy is also actively working on another series in Grotesquerie, one that is currently slated for the fall. That could take the place of the franchise for now.

As the top two paragraphs give away, we tend to think the odds of us getting an American Horror Story season 13 premiere date this month are close to nil. The same could be said for getting a lot of insight on the franchise in general.

If there is any reason for even the tiniest smidge of hope right now, we’d say that it is tied to the show’s ability to be super-secretive sometimes. There is always a faint possibility that there is a production currently under wraps or starting soon; yet, if that happens, would it actually still premiere this year? Would it and Grotesquerie be on at the same time? This is why we do revert back to the idea that a season 13 would probably premiere in 2025; saying anything earlier than that at the moment just feels impulsive.

