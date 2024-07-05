What If…? season 3 to be final one at Disney+

Over the first two seasons What If…? proved itself to be a fun and creative addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, there has always been something quite joyous about getting to see these different permutations of characters in animated form.

Now that we’ve said this, the bad news has to come into play: Season 3 is set to be the final one. It would be great if that wasn’t the case and yet, at least we know it far in advance so that we can ultimately prepare.

Speaking on the Official Marvel Podcast, it was none other than Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, who confirmed the news:

“It feels like the completion of a trilogy … [The season] takes us to places that you’d never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected, and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher.”

Jeffrey Wright’s character has evolved throughout the first two seasons, going from an outsider to someone is directly tied into much of the story. He is involved now and there’s no escaping that within the final chapter.

Personally, we wouldn’t mind seeing at least a few characters from the first two seasons back; yet, at the same time it also remains a hope that you could also explore a few other faces who have yet to turn up at all. Could What If…? even bring in new comic-book heroes who have not been included in the MCU? Never say never. Our hope is mostly just that everyone involved here does swing for the fences and try to create something that is really unique and special, no matter when it airs.

What do you most want to see moving into What If…? season 3 over at Disney+?

How do you think the series is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

