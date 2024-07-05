Cobra Kai season 6: Why end the show now? EP explains

Cobra Kai season 6 is coming to Netflix this month and with that, the beginning of the end is here! The story is being told in three separate batches, with the second part coming in November and the third in 2025.

No matter the release pattern, what matters the most at present is recognizing that we’re in the endgame now and everything is going to be moving rather fast. It has to!

Given the series’ success, you can argue that technically there could have been a Cobra Kai season 7 or even more. So why end things now? Well, a lot of it was story-driven, which is the indication we’d gotten for a while. Speaking to Screen Rant, executive producer Hayden Schlossberg explained further:

The point was in season 5 to have the kids kind of come together so that they can kind of join as one giant team in this Sekai Tekai against the next level fighters that they’re about to face. There were still some hanging chads left at the end of season 5, namely Kreese, so we’ll see what happens with all that. But yeah, we knew in season 5 that we were in endgame times by doing that, and it wasn’t until after we shot season 5 that we kind of worked out exactly, “Okay, this is going to be the end afterwards.”

The thing that is rather great about the show having this advance plan to say goodbye is that it does open up the possibility for every character to have a fitting end. We do think that this is a positive and at times inspirational story, so the final chapter could reflect that. Of course, it’s also still a comedy, so there will be moments to laugh along the way as well.

Related – Be sure to see the recent Cobra Kai season 6 trailer, if you have not already

Are you bummed that Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be the final season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







