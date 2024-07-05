Bridgerton season 5: Will renewal more news come soon?

It is true that Bridgerton season 4 is still more or less two years away; yet, why not think more about season 5? Is that an altogether crazy thing to do?

Well, the first thing that we should really go ahead and note here is that it feels like a foregone conclusion that another renewal is coming. The viewership for season 3 was enormous and, at this point, there is clearly much more story to tell. Both Francesca and Benedict in particular have already been set up for huge arcs, and it is really a matter of when showrunner Jess Brownell decides to put the focus on them. (Also, there could be more seasons beyond even that.)

It would be foolish to sit here and proclaim that there is a 100% chance that Netflix renews Bridgerton formally this month, or perhaps even this year! However, we do tend to think that there have been at least informal discussions about it, and that the creative team behind the scenes is already planning with the assumed knowledge that a season 5 will happen. With a show like this in particular, there is great benefit to planning ahead since you want to layer in stories for future series.

While many shows have to air in full before renewals are issued, it feels unlikely that this will be the case here. As a matter of fact, we would go so far as to state we’d be surprised in the event we make it to the premiere of season 4 and there is no renewal announced. The only reason we could be waiting that long is if the streaming service opts order both a season 5 and season 6 at once. Since they did this with seasons 3 and 4, it is a possibility you cannot rule out entirely.

Do you think that a Bridgerton season 5 renewal is more or less a foregone conclusion?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

