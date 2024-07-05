SWAT season 8 premiere date: A July 2024 update

For a good while now, you have likely known that a SWAT season 8 will be coming to CBS at some point in the fall. The Shemar Moore series got a surprise renewal despite season 7 being billed originally as the final season. Not only that, but there are 22 episodes seemingly on the way!

Are there going to be some changed? It feels like it. Rochelle Aytes is no longer set to be a series regular, and this comes on the heels of both Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson’s exits. This is a reminder that cost-cutting is a real thing with the TV business these days, and it is one of the reasons why SWAT is still on the air at all. Some other familiar faces from season 7 will still be around, and of course Hondo is still there to lead the charge.

While there are some mysteries and question marks that could still linger for a couple of months, we do feel confident about one thing: By the end of July, you should have a season 8 premiere date. Honestly, though, we would not be super-surprised in the event that news arrives earlier than that. You can make the case that CBS would be wise to announce something in the next week or two to give themselves a ton of time to promote what is next.

One thing to go ahead and note in advance is that things are going to be pretty weird from a scheduling point of view here. You will see the first part of the season in the familiar spot Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. After Blue Bloods is over, though, the plan is going to be shifting the show back to 10:00 p.m. — will it succeed there? That’s something that we will have to figure out more in due time.

