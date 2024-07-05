Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

What are the chances that we end up hearing more about a Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date over the course of July?

In a way, you can certainly argue that a date announcement could be prioritized more at AMC, and for a reasonably good reason. Interview with the Vampire is now over for the season and because of that, the hope now is that you are going to see attention handed to other parts of the Immortal Universe. Now, the bar is certainly set high for the Alexandra Daddario series, mostly because of how great the second season of the vampire drama was. You want to try and meet that level of quality, if not at least come relatively close to it.

We do know that Mayfair Witches is coming back at some point in 2025; however, the odds of there being a further announcement now are pretty low. After all, remember this — if the show was realistically going to be getting a premiere date revealed this month, there was already a golden opportunity to do that alongside the Interview finale. Since that hasn’t happened and work has still been underway on the show in Ireland lately, it feels like we’re going to still be waiting for a while.

If we are lucky, there’s at least a chance that we’re going to be learning more about the future of the show closer to the end of the year. That would be a great way to wrap up the holiday season; also, you can argue that it would be helpful to set the stage more for what lies ahead with this particular story in the new year!

Let’s just hope for more witchcraft, new characters, and of course a lot of drama…

