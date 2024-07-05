Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date reveal hopes

It is certainly nice to know that an Interview with the Vampire season 3 is coming to AMC following the finale this past weekend. Are we going to be waiting a while to see it? Absolutely.

If nothing else, though, we are at least happy to sit here and say that we know a thing or two about what lies ahead. The Vampire Lestat is going to be the basis for a lot of what lies ahead, and that means an exploration of the character’s past and present that is wholly unique and different. There will be tragedy in there and yet, at the same time still some fun! For those who have not heard, Jacob Anderson will be back as Louis, and it will be great to see a more liberated side to him given that he no longer has a number of things weighing him down. (Hopefully, there will also be chances for him and Lestat to interact more.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

So even though we know that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see season 3 arrive, can we start to speculate about when a date could at least be announced? It feels like there’s a case to be made that within a year or so, we’ll start to get a better timeline on it.

After all, we know that Mayfair Witches is coming back next year, and our sentiment is that it will be in either the winter or the spring. The question then becomes whether we get more of Louis and Lestat prior to the upcoming Talamasca spin-off, which is also in the works. If Interview with the Vampire returns next fall, we could get an announcement in the summer. If it does not return until early 2026, meanwhile, we could be waiting until fall 2025 to get a reveal.

Could things do come to those who wait, right? That’s at least something that we’re telling ourselves at this point, mostly because the first two seasons here were so great.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire now, including what else will be coming up with the Talamasca

When do you think that we’ll actually see Interview with the Vampire season 3 arrive on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







