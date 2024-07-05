The Chi season 7 spoilers: What sort of emotions can you expect?

Are you ready to see The Chi season 7 on Showtime? Well, we know that there is a lot to be curious about here already. Of course, we do say that knowing, as well, that there is a rather long wait ahead. We just hope that you’re okay to be patient for a good while…

What was indicative of the end of season 6 is rather simple: Tragedy, and plenty of it. We know that there are plenty of people okay with Douda being out of the picture, but Rob was also killed near the end of the finale. This is a lot of death, and that does lead to another question: Is there a chance for some lightness on the show moving forward?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Justin Hillian noted that moving forward, it does not appear as though the plan is going to change all that much from what we’ve seen so far:

We strive to tell a well-balanced story. You know, it’s just like the city, the joy, the pain, the ups, the downs. All of it. And it will all continue.

Ultimately, neither Hillian nor the writers are going to tip their cap too much about what lies ahead, but we do think that there is going to be a little more lightheartedness sprinkled in here and there. We don’t think that The Chi is setting out to be bleak all the time, though there have certainly been a lot of those moments over the years.

In the end, we would not be super-surprised if a lot of the story moving forward is dictated in part by whether or not season 7 is the final one. This is a show that deserves a happy ending for most of the characters, so we would like to build towards that eventually.

