Virgin River season 6 premiere date: A July 2024 update

What is there to learn about Virgin River season 6 over the course of July? We definitely think the interest will be there in seeing the show not just back, but as soon as humanly possible.

As for whether or not that’s going to happen … let’s just say that nothing has been announced as of yet. Sure, production is done on the Alexandra Breckenridge show’s latest chapter, but unfortunately, that does not mean that it will be back anytime soon. There has yet to be a lot of evidence that the series is going to be back leading into early 2025.

So what does this mean when it comes to this month? Well, that’s not altogether complicated. For now, the odds are pretty low that we are going to get much in the way of premiere-date news. That’s just something to keep in mind as we start to look more and more towards the future.

At this point, we are starting to think it will be a pleasant surprise in the event that you do end up getting some sort of news this fall, largely because Netflix has no real reason to rush anything along at the moment. They have a number of other shows already poised to premiere later this year, whether it be The Diplomat, The Night Agent, Outer Banks, or Squid Game. These shows are going to benefit mostly from the streaming service’s promotion for the time being.

In the end, we tend to think that Virgin River will probably not have a ton of fanfare around it in terms of trailers and hype — though we’re sure that we will still get something. This is not the sort of series that requires a huge campaign to get people to watch, as it has a dedicated audience. We may not be anticipating a lot of big news this month, but we’re sure some headlines are going to be coming in due time.

