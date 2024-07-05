America’s Got Talent video: Meet Helen The Foot Juggler!

Come Tuesday night on America’s Got Talent, you are going to have a chance to see Helen the Foot Juggler. Want to know more?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is rather simple: We’re always going to be excited for opportunities to see acts who are different from any other we’ve seen! Helen’s name really speaks for itself when it comes to some of what she can do, and it is honestly one of those acts that you have to see in order to truly believe.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak preview for Helen’s audition that includes her carefully balancing a table among a wide array of other things. Our hope at the moment is that there will be opportunities to see a lot of different tricks from her in the future, especially since it feels like she could have a long run this season.

Is there a real chance that she could win the show? We’d say that she is an underdog for now, but this is definitely one of those auditions that could set her up for the next decade or so of her life. This is the perfect act for halftime shows or other events where she could tour around and perform. Think about the career of Red Panda, or even what could be coming for Grace Good, who did an outstanding job recently on the show. These are the sort of acts that we’ve come to love over the years on AGT, especially since there is really no other venue where you would ever have a chance to see them.

Also, remember that in this episode, we’re potentially going to have a chance to also see more Golden Buzzers. Or, at the very least one of them.

