Is The Chi new tonight on The CW? Season 7 hopes

Is The Chi new tonight on The CW? It is hard to blame anyone for not only wanting more of the series, but wanting it sooner rather than later.

Alas, this is where we do have to hand over a pretty cruel reminder: Patience will be required here. There is no new installment of the series on the air tonight; not only that, but there won’t be for the remainder of the year. Last week’s installment, which featured the deaths of both Douda as well as Rob, serves as the season 6 finale. Now, the wait begins to see what the next chapter of the show looks like.

Are things going to be different the rest of the way? It honestly feels like they have to be, all things considered. Douda’s reign on the show has dominated a lot of air time, and also influenced a lot of what the characters do around him. You can argue that now, we are entering an era where there is a chance at a fresh start and we are curious to see exactly what that could look like. Don’t be shocked if a new character or two is added to the mix; however, simultaneously don’t be shocked if the writers simply give some of the established faces more time to shine. This is already an incredibly big ensemble cast as it is, and we tend to think that this is something that almost everyone involved with the show is aware of.

Our hope at this point is that season 7 premieres in either spring or summer 2025, but a lot of that could change. The only thing that we feel confident about right now is the creative team should take their time in order to make the next chapter another great evolution.

As for whether or not that ends up being the final season, we’ll have to wait and see…

What do you most want to see on The Chi season 7 when the series returns to CBS?

