The Bear season 4: Will there be new romances?

The arrival of The Bear season 4 is hopefully going to come in 2025 and while it would be great to have a lot of story teases right now, a lot of them are currently under wraps.

We should go ahead and say the following: This show is not about romance. We’re also not going to pretend that it is. This is one of the reasons why the Claire storyline is so polarizing. There is potentially some room for these sort of stories, though, but they can’t dominate much of everything else. That’s why if they are a part of the next season, they would potentially be shown to a smaller degree.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

Are there some possible couples we are currently watching out for? You better believe it, and a lot of it begins with none other than Richie and Jess, who is set to depart Ever now that the restaurant is closing. The two had a connection that was clear back in “Forks,” and we certainly think that it was there during the season 3 finale, as well. She offers him something to aspire to in terms of professionalism, but also a sense of humor an understanding. He may not be looking for love there, but he could still find it.

Then, is it possible at all that something could be brewing between Sydney and Luca? Their time together so far has been brief, but there was clearly some chemistry between the two characters in “Forever.” They understand each other as chefs, and we wonder if that conversation was a driving force for Sydney when it comes to her wanting to pursue some more her passions.

Neither one of these prospective pairings may happen; however, at the same time it would be rather foolish to ignore them outright. This could be a small part of the overall puzzle, but we will have to wait and see what happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bear right now, including that big Josh Hartnett cameo during the third season

Do you think there should be any sort of romantic storyline moving into The Bear season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates down the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







