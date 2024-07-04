House of the Dragon season 2: About Daenerys’ dragon eggs?

There are not many opportunities for House of the Dragon season 2 to connect directly to the events of Game of Thrones. Yet, at the same time, this past episode did offer up a pretty important Easter egg. Or, a dragon egg?

Here is what we can say — when Rhaena was sent away with some of Rhaenyra’s younger children, she was also tasked with looking after and protecting four dragon eggs. As many eagle-eyed fans noticed, three of those eggs match up perfectly with the coloration of Daenerys’ eggs that you see during the early days of Game of Thrones. As it turns out, this is very much intention — and herein lies the continuity. (Also, clearly, it takes a really long time for dragons to hatch.)

Speaking to Mashable, episode 3 director Geeta Vasant Patel confirmed that those eggs belong to the eventual Mother of Dragons with the following quote:

“Those are Daenerys’ eggs … All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

This is a change from what we know about the dragons from George R.R. Martin’s source material, but we’ve come to learn at this point that House of the Dragon is a prequel to the HBO show as opposed to the books. There are going to be some differences there, and this is something that you should just go ahead and be aware of the rest of the way.

At least the good news here is that we know Rhaena at least succeeds in this part of her job! As for what happens to her, Aegon III, and Viserys II, this currently remains to be seen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

