The Diplomat season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that some more substantial news will be revealed on The Diplomat season 2 over the course of July?

Obviously, the first major argument to make for it is that filming is already done, as it has been for a little while now. This means that the priority at the moment is working in order to ensure that the episodes are perfect. You don’t want to rush things, especially for a show that is just one single season into its run!

For The Diplomat in particular, it is obvious that there are a few things that the show has going for it. Take, for starters, the simple fact that it has a big-name star in Keri Russell. Meanwhile, there is also an opportunity in here to talk about international relations and other subjects that are as topical as ever. With shows like Homeland now off the air, there is a real gap in the market to really dive into some of this content on TV. It can’t be rushed but luckily, we have a hard time thinking that it will be.

Our feeling at present is that season 2 is going to premiere within the next few months and by virtue of that, the door is at least open for some sort of announcement this month. It won’t happen until after the July 4 holiday, but there is a reason to think that this could be possible. This would allow Netflix to better set the table for what is next!

Also, it is worth mentioning here that the streaming service already has potentially big releases for later this year, whether it be The Night Agent or Squid Game. You need to have some other stuff to help tide people over, and we tend to think there’s a chance this show could be it.

What do you most want to see moving into The Diplomat season 2 on Netflix?

