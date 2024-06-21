The Diplomat season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Are we getting closer to getting a season 2 premiere date for The Diplomat over on Netflix? Of course, we’d love to see it back. Also, production is done and with that, everyone is in the process of trying to make sure that these installments are perfect.

So does all of this mean that there’s a chance that we will actually get an official premiere date before the end of the summer? Let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance of that!

After all, consider this: Netflix has not announced a lot of shows to premiere in their September / October range as of yet and if they want to bring The Diplomat back around then, isn’t it important to get a date out there at least a couple of months in advance? We tend to think so, and it is especially important to have a shrewd marketing campaign around it, as well. This is a series that has a lot going for it right now, especially when you consider that you’ve got an iconic star in Keri Russell plus subject matter in international relations that is always going to feel topical.

Also, we tend to think that if you announce a premiere date for season 2 this summer, it also does make it all the more possible that you can use this show to set the stage for some other big hits at the service. Remember for a moment that there are also some big hits including Outer Banks, Squid Game, and The Night Agent that are all presumably coming before the end of the year … and we tend to think they will all have some pretty incredible stuff going on here.

Hopefully, season 2 of The Diplomat is not the final one, but we’re going to have to wait and see how it performs! Netflix only occasionally gives out early renewals to some of their shows.

What do you most want to see on The Diplomat season 2 when the show eventually premieres?



