The Boys season 4 episode 6: EP on Joe Kessler reveal

On this week’s The Boys season 4 episode 6, the producers went ahead and answered something that we all knew was going to happen. Of course, it made sense that Joe Kessler was a figment of Billy Butcher’s imagination! There was a ton of evidence, as well as the fact that he’d never been mentioned before this season. Sure, he was a real person in the character’s past, but now, he is there to represent the worst in him. Meanwhile, Becca is there to represent what is good.

So rather than focus on the “surprise” (or lack thereof) with this moment, let’s raise a different question? To be more specific, what is going on here to cause this? Is it just the cancer, or a side effect of the compound V?

Well, in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Eric Kripke offered up the following on the subject:

“I just think it’s cancer and the dark side of Butcher that have all metastasized into the same thing. In our minds, all of his hate and anger have fed this side of him. So for us, it’s more about his duality of who is the human part of him by Becca and what part of him is a monster that’s represented by Kessler, but they’re all Butcher.”

Now, of course the big question is which part of this is going to end up winning out, especially since he could easily go either way. We do think there are two living influences who could have a big role on him changing things up, whether it be Hughie (a surrogate family member in a way) or Ryan, who represents Becca in a way that few other living people do.

If nothing else, we’re glad that the Kessler reveal is set in stone; that way, we don’t have to pretend it is some big shocker later on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

