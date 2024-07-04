Found season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be learning more about Found season 2 between now and the end of July? Well, there is a lot to look forward to here!

So, where do we start? Well, let’s make it clear that this is a show that could technically come back long before the fall, largely due to the fact that production kicked off on the 22-episode season earlier this year. However, we also do not think that NBC is in any hurry to bring it back. They’re going to want to put it on the schedule at the same time as some other shows like Law & Order and SVU, where it shares some time on Thursday nights.

For now, the plan still remains to have Found back on the air starting in late September / early October, and we would love nothing more than to get some official premiere-date news here soon. As for whether or not that’s going to happen, this is where things get a little bit harder to figure out! We do feel hopeful that news is going to be coming over the next couple of weeks, though, mostly because that will give NBC a solid two months to promote it.

Also, we have said this before and it absolutely bears repeating — we do think that there’s some value in getting a date out there well before the Olympics in order to promote the show properly. The earlier that viewers have a chance to know about the future of the series, isn’t it going to be better at the end of the day? That’s at least what we are hoping for at the moment. There is a chance for this to be one of the rare network TV shows that rises from one season to the next.

