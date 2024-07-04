Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that some more news about Black Mirror season 7 is going to surface between now and the end of the summer? Is it too ambitious to start thinking now about a premiere date?

If there is one thing to consider here first and foremost, it is simply this: We’d love nothing more than to get the series back, and soon! Unfortunately, the problem there is that this is one of those shows that does take its time. We’ve grown used to the Charlie Brooker anthology taking huge breaks, only to then come back at some unexpected point down the road.

Luckily, there does not appear to be any evidence that the break you are going to see this time around is especially huge … but it will still be a break, nonetheless. The plan here appears to be bringing the show back in 2025, where there is going to be a lot of great story to tell including a sequel to the wildly popular “USS Callister” episode. That means an opportunity to see potentially some characters back in new ways!

Unfortunately, the show not returning until 2025 means that the chances of us getting premiere-date news this summer are virtually nil. While it would be rather lovely to be able to say that we’re going to get casting news, we are not too sure we can count on that, either. After all, if you are Netflix or Brooker, do you really want to share too much in advance. While we always have that insatiable hunger for more news here, a big part of the joy of watching does come down to that element of surprise. That is not something to overlook or steer away from.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Black Mirror season 7?

Also, when do you think that the series is going to return? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other great updates that will be coming your way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

