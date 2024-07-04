9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date: July 2024 update

Given that we just got a first promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 earlier this week, where is the premiere date? At this point, it really does not feel all that crazy to ask.

The first thing to note here is rather simple, and it is that it makes all the sense in the world to Fox to get this out here and ASAP. As a matter of fact, it would be a little bit silly for them not to! Shouldn’t they want to get people talking more about the show? We at least tend to think so. While there are rumors that this could be the final season, we do think that there is a certain reason to try to keep pushing things as hard as you possibly can in hopes of getting good ratings.

Now, the good news is simply this: We’d be stunned in the event that there is not some premiere date news handed down on Lone Star between now and the end of the month. After all, we expect the show back in late September / early October and you’ve forced people to wait a really long period of time already. What is the value in tormenting people for longer? Honestly, we’re not sure that it’s there. Expect something to be revealed in the next couple of weeks.

As for the story itself, we don’t get the sentiment that season 5 will be altogether different from what we’ve seen in the past. More than likely, you are going to see the story kick off with some sort of epic disaster that potentially claims the lives of some characters. It is only after this that you could have it settle into more traditional case-of-the-week plots.

