House of the Dragon: Hannah Waddingham roasts Rhaenyra outfit

It is not often that we can report on silly House of the Dragon social-media content, so consider this particular piece a source of added joy.

So what are we talking about here? Well, think in terms of the outfit Rhaenyra wore while in disguise to meet Alicent on this past season. As so many of us pointed out, this was similar garb to what Hannah Waddingham wore back during Game of Thrones and that infamous “shame, shame, shame” scene involving Cersei. While Hannah was already a star on the West End in London at that time, it was far before her Ted Lasso fame and for some US audiences, it was her most notable TV credit at that point.

So following the episode on Sunday, Waddingham chose to have a little bit of fun in regards to Emma D’Arcy’s character. In the comments to a post on the official House of the Dragon Instagram sharing Rhaenyra’s costume, she passed along the following message:

That’s MY outfit!!! Get it off!!!! #dingshamedingshame

All of this is in good fun, but it also does remind us that we want to see a Ted Lasso season 4 / spin-off at some point down the road. Hannah is too brilliant to not have her starring in a television role at all times. Clearly, this is what so many of us want!

As for whether or not Rhaenyra is going to don that outfit again anytime soon, that feels unlikely. Even though she helped Alicent to realize the source of the grand misunderstanding about Aegon, it doesn’t matter. At this point, the wheels of the war are in motion and there is no real way that they can be undone. It’s just like House of the Dragon itself mentioned previously, that a certain point, nobody would even remember why they were at war in the first place.

What do you want to see on House of the Dragon season 2 moving forward?

