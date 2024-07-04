Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: A July 2024 update

With us now firmly in the month of July, the wait for Justified: City Primeval season 2 news is getting agonizing. How can it not be?

Now, we’ve certainly heard all of the claims from the cast and producers of the show that they created the season 1 finale cliffhanger with Raylan and Boyd not knowing if they’d ever be back; yet, at the same time, they had to realize that this was the sort of ending that would drive fans absolutely insane. We would love to get a little more closure on what is going to happen from here, especially since there are some serious final-showdown vibes here where the two heavyweights could actually go head to head.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s move over to the next big question: Why hasn’t the renewal been announced yet? Obviously, Walton Goggins and Timothy Olyphant want to do more, but it really just seems to be a matter of 1) gauging interest from FX and 2) the two actors being available at the same time. They are both extremely busy, and that is a challenge within itself. As of right now, we’d put the odds of a renewal this month around 10-15%. It would be higher, but since filming probably would not begin for a long time, we don’t think that the network feels much pressure to reveal things now.

From our vantage point, though, we will at least say this: We are reasonably confident that more Justified is coming, even without the City Primeval part in the subtitle. Even if it ends up being a shortened season or a movie, closure is closure. Above all else, what a lot of fans want is an opportunity to just see loose ends tied together for some of these characters.

Do you want to get more news soon regarding a Justified: City Primeval season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







