The Acolyte season 1 episode 6: The true nature of THESE Jedi

After what you saw on The Acolyte season 1 episode 6 last night, you may be asking yourselves all sorts of different questions. Take, for starters, what really happened to Qimir that turned him into the Stranger. Or, is it possible that there is some chemistry between him and Osha?

Honestly, the discussions being had within this show are tricky and complicated, especially when you consider that these are not the sort of discussions that we are used to having within the world of Star Wars. So much of the original trilogy was defined in good vs. evil, though over time some of the water got muddy there. It’s been that way here from the start.

Has The Acolyte taken some heat over time for some of the questions that it’s asked about Jedi and their motives? Yes, but that is also the point — and it is not meant to suggest that the Jedi you see later on in the timeline are evil by any means. Speaking on the subject further via Collider, here is some of what Leslye Headland had to say:

I hope it’s making people look at it from a different point of view. I can understand that fans — especially people who don’t know the High Republic — may feel like I’m criticizing the Jedi as they exist in George Lucas’ oeuvre, meaning the prequels and Episodes 5 through 6, but that’s not the case. We’re so much further back from that. We’re in that era that Obi-Wan is talking about in A New Hope. We’re in that period where the proliferation of power is so huge and far-reaching. Actually, in the next episode, you’re gonna see how far-flung particular missions with Jedi are and the lack of oversight.

This is not just a concept that can be applied here to the Jedi, but almost all organizations over the course of history! Whenever someone does accrue so much power, there are bound to be incidents where they take advantage and by virtue, some conflict does arise.

