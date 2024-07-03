The Acolyte season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale!

There is certainly a lot to dive into through The Acolyte season 1 episode 7, but let’s begin with the fact: The finale is almost here! There are only two episodes to go and with the long-term future of the series somewhat unclear, the priority is wrapping up what is directly in front of us.

So what are these two episodes going to be all about? For a lot of episode 6, a role reversal of sorts from Osha and Mae was front and center. Osha learned a lot about Qimir, and that’s without even mentioning putting on that helmet at the end! Qimir felt abandoned, and it seems like that is one of his many motivations for becoming the dangerous force that he now is.

Meanwhile, can we applaud Sol for figuring out that “Osha” wasn’t quite herself in this episode? It seems like he and Mae are about to have a talk, and the hope is that within this episode, you are going to see a great opportunity to learn more about what really happened in the past. This is what has caused Mae to have her hit list, and it still feels like Sol is being falsely accused of things that he is not even responsible for! Sure, the world of The Acolyte is tricky and while he is not perfect, he also does not seem like he’s some sort of a monster.

Speaking of being falsely accused, though … is there a chance that Sol will be pointed to as the one responsible for the attack in episode 5? If that happens, it opens the door for a number of other problems.

No matter where the story goes…

Can we at least give the series some credit for allowing episode 6 to be so heavy on character development? In order for the show to work, we need to understand these characters and we’re getting there.

