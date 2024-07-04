Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 6: BAU, North Star ties

Entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 6, we absolutely had some high expectations for what could be revealed. How could we not?

After all, consider some of the following here first and foremost — we are talking about a storyline with the BAU and Gold Star that has, at least to this point, been confusing. That was before you even threw North Star into the midst, something that started as a rumor or an Elias Voit tactic but actually may be turning into a key cog of the season.

Now, who would have thought that North Star was, in some ways … the BAU itself?

What we learned throughout episode 6 is that at some point decades ago, David Rossi and Jason Gideon put together an effective guidebook as to the sort of way dangerous people could be identified through their past circumstances. Could there be a mathematical equation that leads to a serial killer? It probably is not some one-for-one thing, but the two men basically created a blueprint that someone else could follow. The BAU may have created their own monsters, which has led now to where we are with the Gold Star operation, led by people like Damien and Jade.

Moving forward after this episode, what the BAU need to identify is who created the effective monster in Stuart House, which seems to have ties of its own to Gold Star. At the very least, it seems like Rossi will have more help! Prentiss is going to be able to return, meaning that she won’t spend the rest of the season getting high and/or questioning her existence. She and JJ did have one of their most hilarious storylines we’ve ever seen on the show, but at a certain point, it felt inevitable that we’d be back to business. Suffice it to say, we are there now.

