Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 6: Chopsticks & chips?

In just a matter of hours Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 6 will be available … and we certainly have questions.

Take, for starters, why in the world is Emily eating chips with chopsticks? How many laughs is Emily Prentiss’ storyline going to bring us? If you have already seen one of the sneak peeks that is out there for this episode already, then you may know that Paget Brewster’s character is desperate for a certain sort of release after everything she went through on this past episode of the series. This leads to her engaging in some drinking … and also potentially getting high. This is a totally different side to the character then what we’re used to, but there are some significant reasons for it story-wise.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see some new photos of Emily engaging in the chip / chopstick combo, which actually seems pretty intuitive when you think about it. Sure, it is probably the sort of thing you come up with while under the influence of something, but remember that chips can be super-messy! If there is a way to keep your fingers from getting dirty, this may be it … though it feels like there’s also a pretty serious risk that you drop some pieces here and there.

While you smile, laugh, and enjoy this particular episode, do remember here that there are also some serious matters at hand. After all, the Gold Star investigation remains ongoing, and it has been a critical part of most of the season. How Elias Voit and/or the FBI are tied into this remain to be seen, but it does feel like there will be a lot of other information on that coming before the next episode or two is over.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Criminal Minds: Evolution, including what else is ahead!

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 6 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







