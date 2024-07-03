The Boys season 4 episode 6: The Neuman, Hughie dynamic

With The Boys season 4 episode 6 coming to Prime Video tomorrow, there are so many different topics to think about! You have a party at Tek Knight’s manor, questions about Frenchie’s future, Starlight struggling with her powers, and whatever is going on with Butcher.

Amidst all of this, though, you cannot forget about Victoria Neuman. She is clearly working to try and become President, even if that means taking out Robert Singer in the process. She’s got an alliance of sorts with Homelander, but we also do not think that the two are BFFs by any means. Neuman has her own agenda, and she is not sharing all of that with anyone. That includes Hughie, who worked with her once upon a time and the two developed a friendship.

Speaking to Decider, Claudia Doumit (who plays the VP-to-be) indicated that the further things get this season, the more her and Jack Quaid’s characters are going to put everything out on the table:

“Now all bets are off, and and they’re having very brutally honest conversations with each other. So there’s a lot of history there and a lot of betrayal … It’s a very interesting conversation between two characters who have so much history and a loss of friendship there. It’s quite hard to have those conversations and to have that dynamic.”

The presence of Hughie here is an important cog when it comes to The Boys having information about her whereabouts. Where there is a possibility that A-Train could serve as a way to infiltrate Vought, he does not exactly have a ton of insight on the campaign. All of this is what makes everything pretty darn difficult to sift through or figure out.

What do you think is going to be coming with Neuman through the remainder of The Boys season 4?

Do you think that her plan is going to come true? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

