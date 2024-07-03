Daredevil: Born Again spoilers: EP on new Matt, Fisk dynamic!

Daredevil: Born Again is a show that has absolutely taken its time getting to Disney+, but it should air at some point next year.

So, what can you expect here? Consider it a mixed bag. You are for sure going to have a chance to see some of the DNA that was present in the original Netflix show with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, but at the same time, you are also going to see some new elements as well. After all, some time has passed! We’ve also seen the characters here and there in other projects.

For more on what is different, let’s turn this over to someone who would clearly no in Brad Winderbaum, who is Marvel Studios‘ head of streaming, television and animation. Speaking on the Official Marvel Podcast, here is some of what the executive had to say on the subject:

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was … Things have changed. Society has changed. Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

All indications are that this show will be darker than most of what you get from the MCU, meaning that there is not any real desire to push the show away from its origins. This is something the company does probably need to keep these projects going; just like not all comic books are made for the same audience, comic-book shows will appeal to different people. Some are going to be lighter and made for the whole family, whereas others are going to be more catered to mature voters. Hopefully, at some point in the next several months, there will be at least an approximate date for what lies ahead. At this point, we will take whatever we can get.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

