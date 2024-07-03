Stranger Things 5 filming reaches halfway point! What’s left?

Just in case you needed some sort of further evidence that Stranger Things season 5 is an enormous undertaking, we’ve got you covered here.

In a new post on Instagram, executive producer Ross Duffer has indicated that the cast and crew are now 24 weeks into production — in other words, they’re at the halfway point! By the time that everyone is done, they will have worked on this final chapter for almost a full year. Given that this is only eight episodes long, you can argue that this is a little extreme (and it may very well be) … but remember at the same time that these are long episodes and by virtue of that, there is a ton that the producers are going to cram in here.

There’s a chance that production will be wrapped by the end of the year and at that point, all of the other work can begin editing everything together and incorporating visual effects. It could be easy to say that it’s possible for all of this to be done in 2025, and that may actually be correct. The only way we foresee it being possible is in the event Netflix splits the episodes up into bunches and just gives us around 3-4 at the end of next year.

No matter the release pattern Stranger Things will be going all-out in its final episodes with stories that are going to be higher-stakes and have more intensity to them than any other. There are so many questions and cliffhangers that need to be addressed — and also, you’ll have to map out the future for a lot of these character. They have grown up in this world, and they will be forever changed by the chaos they’ve endured.

