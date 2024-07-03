House of the Dragon season 2: New Bethany Antonia, cast quiz!

With another episode of House of the Dragon season 2 coming this weekend, why not dive a little bit further into Team Black? There are a lot of characters we are certainly waiting to learn more about and today, why not go ahead and throw Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell into the mix? We’ve seen a little bit of them on the show, but why not hear more from them behind the scenes?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the actors behind Jace, Baela, and Rhaena all discuss who they are, and also quiz each other on various parts of their lives! Think past works, daily rituals, and even astrological signs. The three do have a great rapport with each other, so let’s just hope that there are some more videos coming.

The sad truth here is that we may not actually end up see much of the trio on-screen for a while, mostly because Rhaena has been sent off at this point to help care for Rhaenyra’s younger children and to keep them safe. Meanwhile, Baela and Jace are more active participants in the Dance of Dragons at this point, and the former even had a memorable scene alongside her dragon Moondancer in this past episode!

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that all three of these characters survive. In a world that tends to have a ton of bratty children and teenagers, here you have some people who are rather likable and in the end, people who could grow into their roles rather nicely if they end up in close proximity to the Iron Throne. It is getting there that could be the challenge!

What do you want to see from these actors on House of the Dragon season 2 moving forward?

