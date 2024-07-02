House of the Dragon season 2: Matt Smith reads funny comments!

Sure, House of the Dragon is a show that is often dark and full of terrors — that’s why you need to lighten the mood sometimes!

The more marketing videos that we see from HBO and Max, the clearer it is that they are trying to do whatever they can in order to market their cast and get some viral videos out of the press tour. With that, we’re happy to present today a new spotlight in which Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and many others do a guessing game to fill in the blanks on some fan comments. It will generate some laughs, and absolutely some answers are better than others.

If you head over to the link here, you can see precisely what we are talking about as Smith tries to fancy himself a master-guesser; some characters are roasted, meanwhile, others are praised at length. At this point, it feels clear which people in the greater House of the Dragon universe are loved or hated by the fans. (Sorry, Ser Criston Cole.)

Is it possible that opinions towards some characters could change gradually over time? Sure! After all, we tend to think that Daemon lost a few internet’s-boyfriend points after he decided to send Blood and Cheese into the castle with an intent to murder — sure, Aemond was the original target, but he is still a young person! (Also, his defense for it later was laughable.) Also, we’re not sure that anyone’s opinion is going to change of Criston over time; there may be too much that has already transpired there.

A new House of the Dragon episode is airing this weekend on HBO; odds are, there will be some sort of funny commentary released after the fact there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

