Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox with season 14 episode 6?

Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? Within this piece, there is so much to get into on that subject — and also what’s ahead.

So where do we start? Well, here is the bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. This is the first time this summer we’ve seen this, and the reason for it seems to be tied to the July 4 holiday tomorrow. The folks at the network clearly do not want to risk the ratings dipping and we understand that. This is the sort of show that does rely more on live viewership than some scripted counterparts, mostly because it is great for casual viewers wanting to watch in the moment.

Luckily, the competition is not on too long a pause, as you will see it back on July 10. Below, you can check out the MasterChef season 14 episode 6 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

The multigenerational chefs are tasked with creating a stunning dish using a variety of aged and fermented ingredients. With the safety of an immunity pin, the winner of last week’s challenge chooses a generation to incorporate a surprise ingredient into their dishes. The chef with the best dish will earn an immunity pin and protect the remaining chefs within their generation from elimination in the all-new “Age is Just a Number” episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, July 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1406) (TV-14 L)

Now that we are into the proper portion of the competition aside from some of the auditions, there is a chance for a lot of different creative challenges to take hold. This is certainly that we want, since it actually tells us so much about the people who are taking part in the show. There is also of course strategy right now with the teams and with that, people are going to need to think about who are the bigger threats.

What do you most want to see moving into MasterChef season 14 episode 6 on Fox?

Share right now in the attached comments!

