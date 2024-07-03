Interview with the Vampire season 3: EP on Louis’ future

As you get prepared in order to see Interview with the Vampire season 3 over at AMC, it is clear that so much is going to be changing.

So, where do we start? Well, a good place here is noting that Lestat will have a larger point of view in the story than before. However, rest assured that Louis will be back — you are just always going to have to wonder what said future will look like.

One thing that does feel pretty clear? We could see a more confident side of the character following what he has gone through. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, here is what showrunner Rolin Jones had to say on the subject:

For Jacob Anderson, there’s a very innocuous little line that was most important to him that he balanced this whole season on. It was a moment when he’s having that telepathic conversation with Molloy at the end, and he’s like, “I’m worried about you, Louis.” Jacob looks right past the cameras and says, “I’m fine.” For Jacob, it was the first time that he portrayed that character where he felt like the thing that he was saying was the way he felt.

[At the end of Episode 8] the camera goes straight to his face before he says, “I own the night,” and that’s the idea that there’s a whole new set of stories to write about that character now. There’s a swagger and a strength there. Most of his baggage has been shipped. Louis is not leaving this show, that’s all I’m saying!

Just hearing this from Jones is enough to make us a little more hopeful and excited for whatever the future may hold, and we certainly hope that it is going to be full of great things and plenty of surprises. Why wouldn’t we want that, all things considered? Even if the show stays loyal to the source material, there is room to twist a few things.

