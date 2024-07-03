The Boys season 4: Antony Starr on Homelander, Emmy buzz

Is Antony Starr going to get a long-deserved Emmy nomination for The Boys season 4? It is easy to make that argument. His performance the past few episodes has been nothing short of outstanding / terrifying, but this is also not the first time you can say this. His performances the past two seasons were fantastic and still, he came up short in the Drama Actor race.

What gives? Well, some of it has to do with the Emmys refusing to look that hard at a superhero show; sure, The Boys has been nominated in categories before, but the actors? Not so much. Also, it likely hurts its chances airing in the summer, meaning that season 4 will not be eligible until next year. That’s a lot of time that voters could forget about it! The fear here is that this same thing is going to happen to another great contender in Jacob Anderson from Interview with the Vampire.

It may not be much of a surprise to hear it, but it remains true that for Antony Starr, he’s not sweating the small stuff when it comes to a nomination. Here’s what he had to say about it to Rolling Stone:

I’m not worried about it, man. As I’ve gotten older, my ambitions have changed. And I realize the mechanics behind those things, the politics and all of that. And I think, good luck to everyone, but yeah, that’s not what drives me.

While Starr gets a lot of the juiciest material on The Boys, let’s not overlook some other great performances here at the same time! Remember that Jack Quaid was phenomenal on this past episode, and we personally love what Susan Heyward is doing bringing basically two different characters to the show at once depending on the state of her brain.

There are three more episodes to come this season on The Boys — let’s see what they’ve got cooked up next!

What do you think: Should Antony Starr get an Emmy nomination for The Boys?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

