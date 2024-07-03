All American season 6 episode 14, 15: The two-part finale!

Starting on Monday night you’re going to see All American season 6 episode 14 — the beginning of the end for Spencer’s story.

If you have not heard for whatever reason, this is the final season for Daniel Ezra as a series regular. Could he still come back? Sure, but he will not be a series regular and with that, he’s no longer the focal point. These extra two episodes were ordered to give us more closure on Spencer’s story and hopefully, also allow for a romantic wedding for him and Olivia. They’ve gone through so much! Don’t they deserve that?

While there are certainly going to be some surprises still ahead, the two All American synopses below do at least a good job of setting the stage:

“I Do (Part One)” – It’s been five months since Spencer (Daniel Ezra) was named Super Bowl MVP and he and Olivia (Samantha Logan) are now focused on one thing – pulling off the perfect wedding weekend. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) considers a new job offer, and his and Layla’s (Greta Onieogou) search for a new home takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Laura (Monet Mazur) and Grace (Karima Westbrook) go head-to-head to see who can write the best speech, and Coop (Bre-Z) and Asher (Cody Christian) plan a special bachelor/bachelorette party (#614). The episode was directed by Jes Macallan and written by Micah Cyrus & Carrie Gutenberg. Original airdate 7/8/2024.

“I Do (Part Two)” – When an unexpected phone call leaves Liv (Samantha Logan) spiraling on her wedding day, the Vortex band together to create magic. Elsewhere, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) goes MIA as he rallies help for a surprise of his own, while Laura (Monet Mazur) brings in her own reinforcement. Finally, Coop (Bre-Z) receives some major news about her future (#615). The episode was directed by Michael Schultz and written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Obiageli Odimegwu. Original airdate 7/15/2024.

Go ahead and remember this, as well — Spencer may not be the only person who leaves tonight! Have your tissues on standby, just in case.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

