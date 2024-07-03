Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that a Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date is going to be revealed between now and the end of July? On the surface, you can argue that it is more or less a sure thing.

After all, how can it not be? You have to imagine that NBC is going to want nothing more than to get a premiere date out there for the first responder drama prior to the Olympics, mostly so that they can use it as a promotional platform to get people talking. It is because of this that, at least for now, that it wouldn’t be a shock if something is ultimately confirmed between now and the end of next week. It’d be a surprise if something is confirmed this week just because of the July 4 holiday but after that, anything is possible.

Now, beyond what you get here when it comes to premiere-date news, it also feels like filming for Chicago Fire will kick off this month and through that, you will have a chance to learn more about what’s ahead for some of the characters. There may not be major spoilers, but guest stars? On-set photos? Those two things feel more or less like a given.

Also, let’s go ahead and say the following: The entire Chicago franchise should be out by early October, at the latest. Pending some surprising delay, we tend to think that the plan will be to bring the show back to something that feels more akin to what we’ve come to know from it over the years — somewhere between 20-22 episodes that starts in the fall and then runs all the way until May.

In terms of story, be prepared for daring rescues, high-intensity moments, and hopefully a few opportunities to smile! Those lighthearted sideplots still matter a lot.

