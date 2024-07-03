Trying season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following what you had a chance to see on Apple TV+ tonight, is there a chance for a Trying season 5 renewal down the road? The enthusiasm for more is absolutely there among the show’s fan base, so there is no reason for concern about that. Instead, you simply have to wonder whether or not it is something the streaming service wants.

Before we venture too much further here, why not go ahead and set the stage? Check out the official season 4 logline, which shows further that the producers took a big risk from the jump here:

In the exciting fourth season, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network. However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Scarlett Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills.

Now, here is where things stand at the moment, for better or for worse: Nothing has been confirmed. Yet, there is certainly still hope for more of the story! It feels like a situation where the streaming service will take the next few weeks to figure this one and from there, work to render some sort of verdict.

Provided that there is another season, our sentiment is that you’ll get a chance to see it back at some point moving into 2025. It’s probably fair to not expect it too early in the year but at the same time, there is a good chance to establish some relative continuity here with new seasons all coming out at roughly the same time. Think about how this is such a rarity here in the streaming era, where there are often so many huge hiatuses between seasons. (There was a long break between seasons 3 and 4; hopefully, we are on the other side of that now.)

