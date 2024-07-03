America’s Got Talent: A new Menudo boy band auditions

There are many things that we have come to expect on America’s Got Talent, but a new generation of the boy band Menudo?

Of course, there’s a good percentage of the audience out there who is familiar with previous iterations of the group, including one that led to Ricky Martin becoming a global superstar. The new group’s boss purchased the name and now, there’s another group of young people trying to make a name for themselves.

Is there a lot of potential with the group now? Sure, but at the same time, you can argue that they may still be a little bit young. Simon Cowell stopped them within the first performance, feeling like that there were some serious pitch issues. (He wasn’t wrong.) The second song had more consistency and swag to it, and the group actually seemed to be enjoying it a little bit more.

This Menudo has only been together for about a year, so it does feel like they have a lot of work still to do when it comes to learning each other and evolving as a group.

So are they moving forward?

For the time being, the answer here is yes; however, it is a tentative yes for the time being. Howie said no and everyone else said yes. Yet, Simon encouraged them to really work out who they want to be and forge their own identity. We will see if they end up being a part of the live shows down the road, and if they are able to evolve and change things up from what was out on the stage in the episode. Was there talent? Sure, but you can also see the fingerprints of some sort of manufactured boy band, which we have all grown a little bit more accustomed and/or numb to over the course of the past several years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on America’s Got Talent, including other notable acts from tonight

What did you think about the new Menudo performing on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







