Cobra Kai season 6 video: What Johnny Lawrence wants!

Leading up to the premiere of Cobra Kai season 6 on July 18, Netflix continues to release spotlights on some of its key characters. This one is especially fun.

While we understand that William Zabka’s character of Johnny Lawrence is just one of the leads for this show, you can argue that this is actually his story. It gives you so much of a sense of his humanity, his struggles, but also what he wants out of his life. He has been able to morph some of his karate skills into something useful with Eagle Fang and in theory, Cobra Kai is now fully dead and buried. (It remains to be seen if that is actually the case.)

If you head over to this link, you can see a new Johnny-centric spotlight in which the character lines up some of his personal goals. For starters, he wants to make things right with his son Robby. Meanwhile, he wants to continue to patch things up moving forward with Daniel. The two are never going to be on the same page all the time, so that feels like something that you should rule out as a possibility. Yet, it does still feel like they can team up when the chips are down and for the good of their students.

For those unaware, a good chunk of the final chapter could revolve around the Sekai Taikai, one of the most important karate tournaments in the entire world. The stakes around this could be sky-high, and it feels like a foregone conclusion that you are going to see Kreese get involved here to some capacity — also, it feels like that will be bad news for some of our heroes.

Will everyone get a happy ending this season? We hope so, at least for those who deserve it…

What do you think that Johnny Lawrence’s endgame is going to be on Cobra Kai season 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

