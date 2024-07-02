Evil season 4 episode 7 promo: Demons in the house

In a few days from now, you are going to have a chance to see Evil season 4 episode 7 arrive. What lies ahead?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is just that Paramount+ has a new promo out there that does a good job of setting the stage for what looks to be a pretty bonkers hour of television coming up. So, what’s at the center of it? Honestly, it appears to be more than just one thing!

If you head over to the link here, you can get a slightly better sense of what we are talking about here, starting off with David seeing something with horns climbing down a wall. Is this an overt demon, or his mind playing tricks on him? This is a show that has traditionally taken great pleasure inhabiting this gray area, and we see no real reason to think that they are going to shift away from that now.

Meanwhile, it also looks like you could be seeing some sort of Sister Andrea spotlight as she works with Kristen / her daughters in order to deal with the very-real threat of demons within the house. We want to say that this is a direct follow-up in some ways to the iconic stuff we had with Andrea Martin’s character last season and the show just working in order to lean more into this in whatever way that they can. If this is truly what is happening here, let’s just say that we’d be thrilled if she strikes another creature with a piece of everyday household equipment.

It is crazy to think that by the time episode 7 wraps, we will be at the halfway point of this final season. Why is the end of the story coming so soon?

