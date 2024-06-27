Evil season 4 episode 7 spoilers: The great train mystery?

Next week, Evil season 4 episode 7 is going to arrive on Paramount+ — and the halfway point of this 14-episode final arc is incoming.

Is it still crazy and/or bittersweet to see that we are at this point? We think that the answer to this right now is a pretty clear yes. After all, remember that this is a show fans still want a lot more, and the same here goes for the cast and crew. Unfortunately, ending the show seems to be more of a decision from the streaming service than anyone behind the scenes.

So while we do continue to hold out the tiniest bit of hope for the future of the show, there’s still a lot to look forward to along the way. After all, the next episode is going to give you a window into what’s happening with Ben in particular, who has struggled with his perspective on science for the past several weeks.

Below, you can check out the full Evil season 4 episode 7 synopsis with other information as to what lies ahead:

Ben and David join a train engineer who believes he’s being haunted on the tracks; Kristen cares for her mother; Ben starts to question his sanity as gaps in his memory cause problems in his relationship with Renee.

Is a huge twist coming?

Honestly, we do think there is a chance that we could see something huge happen for Kristen or Sheryl before we get to the end of the season, mostly because of the fact that they can’t just cram together every loose end at the end of the story. There has to be a nice assortment of surprises, twists, and turns along the way! That has always been a big part of what makes this show so great and really, there is no fundamental reason to change that.

What do you most want to see moving into Evil season 4 episode 7 when it arrives on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







