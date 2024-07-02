The Acolyte season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Qimir’s history

Leading into tomorrow night’s The Acolyte season 1 episode 6 on Disney+, it is nice to know one thing: The identity of the Stranger. Qimir is the one who was inhabiting that mask, and also ended up causing that extreme amount of carnage in the closing minutes of the episode.

At this point, it feels clear that we are only at the beginning of the action in this show, but there are also a myriad of other questions that remain. Take, for example, just where we are going to see things go when it comes to Mae now that she’s undercover in a way — let alone how Qimir found himself in the spot he’s in to begin with. Every person has a complicated origin story within the larger Star Wars universe, right?

Well, in a new interview with the official Star Wars website, Manny Jacinto noted that showrunner Leslye Headland has set up some rather fascinating things to be explored with his character moving forward:

“How does one get seduced by the dark side? … I was very intrigued by that, when [Headland] mentioned that, it’s such an interesting concept. Because with seduction, you have empathy and vulnerability. And that was really appealing to me because we never really see that in the Sith or in the dark side. It was a lot to explore.”

Of course, the biggest challenge we foresee with exploring any of this is the lack of time left in this season, which is not exactly some extremely large amount of episodes. Just consider this a chance for the creative team to try and do a lot with a little — and hopefully get a lot of closure on Mae’s story as well. After all, it’s been well-established that she has a hit list, and not every person on it is gone for the time being.

Related – Learn more news now about the next new episode of The Acolyte

What do you most want to see moving forward into The Acolyte season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







