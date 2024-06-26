The Acolyte season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The Mae switcheroo

Next week The Acolyte season 1 episode 6 will arrive on Disney+ and hopefully, with it usher us into what could very much be described as the home stretch of the series.

After all, consider this first and foremost: We’ve almost made it to the end of the line! There are only two more episodes to go after episode 6 airs, and that means that it is all the more imperative that answers come and quick.

Let’s stay fixated, first and foremost, on the following: Whether or not we are going to see Mae actually kill Sol. After all, there is a pretty easy case for why this could happen, given the fact that Sol is very much on her list; not only that, but she has cut her hair to resemble Osha more directly. This is going to give her a chance to operate without anyone presumably knowing the truth.

This is where we do have to pose the question that is both somehow silly and also important at the same time: Just how many people have to die on this show? Do you really need to take Sol out of the equation, as well? We don’t think that the show can afford to create too much more of a body count in episode 6 given what they just did this week!

At this point, this is really a story about endgames and what certain characters are going to get out of their actions. Qimir is clearly Mae’s Master … or is he really? We do think that he’s getting something out of having a pupil and that he has helped to motivate her; it also would not be a surprise if things are a little more complicated. Let’s just say it would not be a shock if this Big Bad ended up eventually giving way for an even bigger bad on the other side.

