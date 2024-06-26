The Acolyte season 1 episode 5: Is Qimir Mae’s Master?

The events of The Acolyte season 1 episode 5 accomplished many things, and were certainly a great step forward. Episode 3 was by far the weakest of the season, but this time around the show really dove head-first into non-stop action and gave us one of the more horrific massacres of Jedi we have seen in some time.

Not only that, but the creative team went ahead and answered a question many have wondered for a while: The identity of Mae’s secret Master. As it turns out, it’s Qimir!

Honestly, it is hard to know exactly how to feel about that, given the fact that he was one of the leading candidates who made the most sense based on what we have heard so far. He claims himself to be a Sith … or at least what others would perceive to be a Sith. So much of the episode was about this moment and the subsequent destruction of a lot of the people who ended up seeing his face. There was also an extended battle between Qimir and Sol, one in which Sol has survived at least for now.

Oh, and did we mention that Mae cut her hair to be the same length as Osha’s, largely so that she could go fully undercover as a part of her world? She and her twin have now seemingly swapped places, but there is so much still to be done. There are also more of Mae’s motives to be uncovered, beyond just the fact that she feels not chosen and not loved to the point where she is hungry for vengeance. This can be a powerful motivator, but we also cannot pretend like the idea of this is totally new to the world of television when it has existed so many times before.

There are only three episodes remaining now, so let’s just hope the formation of answers comes sooner rather than later.

What did you think about the reveal on The Acolyte season 1 episode 5?

