Silo season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something official on Silo season 2 between now and the end of July?

At this point, it does at least feel nice to know that the Rebecca Ferguson series is absolutely making some steps in the right direction. After all, filming for this season concluded earlier this year and now, we are in a spot where post-production is going and we’re in the midst of a tense waiting game to see when something more is announced.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

At this point, it does feel like we’ll be waiting until at least October to see the next batch of episodes, largely due to the fact that Apple TV+ has already announced dates for other shows that are kicking off in September like Slow Horses. Honestly, this is a show worth waiting for due in part to just how fantastic the first season was, in particular that huge twist in the finale where Juliette learned that there are some other Silos out there!

Since the streamer does tend to announce premiere dates for their bigger shows two or three months in advance, there’s a chance that we hear something more about Silo closer to the end of the month. There just isn’t much of a reason to think that anything is going to be shared before that, especially during the week of July 4 when there is a lot of news that tends to be buried. There is going to be a huge publicity push for a show like this, just as you would expect given the amount of money that Apple invested into upping the ante from season 1.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Silo now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of updates ahead that we do not want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







