Silo season 2 premiere date: Can we narrow it down?

Are we starting to get a tighter window as to when Silo season 2 could ultimately premiere over on Apple TV+? Let’s just say there are reasons to start to narrow things down here.

After all, consider the fact that yesterday, it was confirmed that the next season of Slow Horses is coming in September, and it will wrap up in early October. Is that show and the Rebecca Ferguson series going to air at the same time? It feels unlikely, save for maybe a week or two where they could cross over.

What we personally think that the Silo news says above all else is that more than likely, the next batch of episodes here is not coming until at least late September, as it would be strange to announce a big-budget show coming before Slow Horses now. An October, November, or even December start date makes some element of sense here, given that season 2 is currently in post-production and editing takes some time. That also allows viewers a chance to re-watch since it’s been so long since the last batch premiered.

Now, there is also one other variable that we would advise you to watch out for over the next few weeks — the premiere date for another Apple TV+ titan in Severance. It also will likely not premiere at the same time as Silo so if it gets a start date soon, then it is fair to say that we’ll be diving back into Juliette’s world a month or two after that. Scaling out these shows may be frustrating for viewers, but it also critical for retaining subscribers. We have certainly seen a lot of examples of that over the years.

No matter when season 2 premieres, just know that it will be big, epic, and hopefully answer more questions.

