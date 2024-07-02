American Idol season 23: Are Pink, Miley Cyrus judge candidates?

While ABC and Disney does not have to finalize the American Idol season 23 judges for a little while, you can certainly argue that they would like to get the ball rolling. Hence, us landing in the spot that we are in now.

In a new interview with Billboard, Luke Bryan (who has been a part of the panel since the series moved to its new network home) indicated that there are a handful of people potentially in discussions to replace Katy Perry — though he also has not heard for sure if he will be back:

“I’ve said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks … It’s been interesting. It’s been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.”

Do we think that Luke and Lionel will most likely return? It feels that way on the basis of consistency alone, and they have done a good job over the years of being entertaining while also still insightful with their feedback.

As for the names mentioned, they all honestly do bring a certain something to the table. With Pink and Miley, for example, you have people with decades’ worth of experience in this industry and a real history of risk-taking and being outspoken. Trainor does not have the same experience in terms of years, but she’s highly enthusiastic and she has spoken about this being a dream job. Cyrus has been on a singing show before in The Voice, but the difference here is that you are typically tasked with giving more critical feedback.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

