Chicago Med season 10: Is a new doctor coming on board?

If you missed the news for whatever reason, it was announced days ago that Dominic Rains will not be a part of Chicago Med moving forward. What does this mean? Well, it’s rather simple: There is need for another doctor on staff.

After all, why wouldn’t there be? Sure, you can argue that the writers still have the likes of Ripley and Asher to help carry things moving forward. Meanwhile, Dr. Charles remains one of the stalwarts on staff, and there are also a number of recurring physicians here and there.

Yet, it does feel like without Dr. Crockett Marcel on board the hospital staff, the writers will need to find someone new. Given that there is a new showrunner on board Chicago Med moving forward, this also means that there is a chance for them to create a new, full-time character for the first time. Isn’t there something exciting about that? We tend to think so, depending of course on who the character is and what they bring to the table. We imagine that they will be someone with their own past troubles and things that they need to work out. Meanwhile, they will probably be brilliant in their field at the same time.

Fingers crossed that by the time we get to the end of July, something more is going to be revealed on this potential new character — just to give us one more thing to look forward to leading into the premiere. One other thing we’d love? News on a potential crossover! It has been years since we’ve had a full-fledged one and with filming getting back to a somewhat-normal schedule, let’s just say that we have a certain modicum of hope.

