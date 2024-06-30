The Boys season 4: Antony Starr on Homelander’s psyche

Where is Homelander’s head at as we prepare for the rest of The Boys season 4? It is easy to assume he is in a dark place, and understandably so! This is a guy who has done some extremely terrible things, and often has no remorse for any of them. He thinks that he’s enabled himself further by destroying much of his past; however, that pasts is all he knows. He can’t think normally because he’s never had that opportunity.

Is Antony Starr’s character ever going to be sympathetic? Hardly, but it’s easy to imagine how he ended up this way. It also seems as though this is how the actor perceives the guy.

In speaking on this subject further to Rolling Stone, here is more of what Starr had to say on the subject:

When people start getting traumatized or whenever they start using drugs to escape, they emotionally shut off at that age. And so we’re looking at a guy who’s physically the strongest man in the world, who I’ve always looked at as the weakest character in the show because emotionally, psychologically, he’s just completely deficient. He’s like a 12 year old. And in some ways, less than. And I, that, we do, we look at that with a little more depth in Season Four. And I think that makes the character a little more empathetic, because he’s mentally ill. The guy’s damaged, he’s been through a hell of a lot, and I think the reality of that, trying to honor his way of dealing with it, and how that plays out in him, is very important. We’re in a heightened, very extreme universe, but it all ties back to something that I actually do personally care about and I wanted to try and honor as much as possible.

Ultimately, Homelander is likely past the point of no return, and it feels like there are not a number of ways in which he will see another side to life. The big question to us at this point is who could end up taking him out, as it feels like a pretty extensive list.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

