Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale: Louis, Lestat reunite

The Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale was a thing of beauty — there is almost no other way to describe it. Jacob Anderson delivered a performance for the ages, from his monologue in the early going to him stating “I own the night” straight into the camera. From start to finish, this was a thing of beauty as Louis learned the full truth about his past and, at the same time, worked to reconcile some of it in the present.

With that, why not present a far more meaningful reunion between him and Lestat than the brutal, traumatic trial in episode 7?

The big stunner in the finale came when Daniel Molloy, with the help of the Talamasca and a vampire from decades ago, revealed that Armand had actually directed the entire trial that led to Claudia and Madeleine’s deaths. He was intricately involved as opposed to just being a bystander or forced to go along with it. This led to him leaving Armand once and for all and, eventually, Louis returning to New Orleans to have a moment of forgiveness with Lestat. Their relationship was far from perfect, but time may have shown Louis some of his own flaws a little bit better. The two had a greater reconciliation than we ever would have expected.

Moving into the next season of the show now, there really is much more of an open door for Louis and Lestat to be back around each other. As for Armand, he turned Daniel into a vampire and now, he’s off in the wind. Daniel did manage to publish his book, but the cruel twist here is that nobody believes that it’s actually true.

This finale was a tremendous achievement in writing and acting — and unfortunately now, we are stuck waiting for ages to see how the story continues.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

