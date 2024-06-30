DI Ray season 2 episode 4: Rachita takes on past traumas

Next week on DI Ray season 2 episode 4, it feels like things are only going to become more intense than ever before. How can they not be?

After all, this show is often the most emotional and intense of the three that PBS is airing on Sunday nights right now. In particular, this season is a lot about exploring both the past and present for Rachita at the same time. She has gone through a tremendous amount in her career, having to constantly defy preconceived notions and be exemplary at all times. The challenge moving forward for her is going to be continuing to deal with some of these things while also taking on new challenges that could foreseeably come out of nowhere.

Below, you can see the full DI Ray season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

After Rav’s capture attempt takes an unexpected turn, past traumas resurface for Rachita. The team uses Martin’s intel to track down a former friend of Frank’s with a grudge to bear, just as Rachita suspects one of her team might be hiding something.

Will this secret end up derailing everything that Rachita is working on? That has to be the fear at this point. Yet, at the same time we think it is better to not make any huge assumptions. There is a chance that there could be some interesting and unexpected twists that come along with this. Of course, it’s also possible that some characters are going to be dealing with some tremendous traumas of their own.

No matter what happens here, the big assumption that we would make is simply that you are going to see characters make some risky decisions, ones that could lead to a widespread ripple effect, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into DI Ray season 2 episode 4 on PBS?

How do you think we’re going to see this story build leading up to the home stretch? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

